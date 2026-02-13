Activist Onjezani Kenani Questions Anti-Corruption Appointments Despite Praising President Mutharika’s Leadership

Renowned social media activist Onjezani Kenani has applauded President Arthur Peter Mutharika for what he describes as an “excellent” and “results-oriented” State of the Nation Address delivered in Parliament today, but he has raised sharp concerns over appointments to key anti-corruption positions.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms shortly after the SONA, Kenani said: “Mr. President, you’re a good man. You are showing us what real leadership means. The State of the Nation address you presented in Parliament this morning was excellent, straight to the point, specific, measurable, and results-oriented. That is the kind of leadership we need. I have hope that our country is heading in the right direction.”

However, the activist’s commendation quickly turned into pointed criticism regarding the integrity of certain government appointees. Kenani questioned the President’s choice of individuals assigned to anti-corruption roles, saying some have “a clear track record of allegedly bribing judges” and others are “accused of corruption, with live files of their own at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).”

“Such appointments make it hard for some of us to reconcile your commitment to fight corruption with the nature of the people you have appointed to such positions,” Kenani wrote. He urged the President to take a “hard look at such personalities” and align appointments with the anti-corruption stance he outlined in his address.

The activist’s statement comes at a time when Malawi is intensifying its fight against corruption, which has long been cited as a major obstacle to economic growth, public trust, and government accountability. Civil society groups have repeatedly expressed concern that high-profile anti-corruption offices are sometimes staffed by individuals with questionable records, potentially undermining enforcement efforts.

During today’s SONA, President Mutharika highlighted key achievements in governance, economic reforms, infrastructure projects, and youth empowerment initiatives, promising stricter measures against corruption and a more transparent civil service. While the speech received praise from several quarters for its clarity and measurable objectives, critics say the appointments raise questions about the sincerity of anti-corruption reforms.

Kenani’s remarks underscore a broader tension in Malawian politics: while citizens welcome visible leadership and reform rhetoric, they remain skeptical when actions—particularly personnel decisions—appear inconsistent with public promises. Analysts suggest that these appointments could potentially weaken public confidence in the ACB and other watchdog institutions.

“This is a critical moment for President Mutharika,” said one governance expert who asked not to be named. “He has the political capital from today’s SONA, but sustaining that trust will require tangible action, especially in ensuring that those tasked with fighting corruption are above reproach.”

The activist concluded his statement with a hopeful tone, urging the President to match his words with decisive action: “It is my hope and prayer that you will make changes that align your stance with action.”

As Malawi watches closely, the coming weeks could reveal whether today’s SONA will translate into strengthened anti-corruption measures or whether controversial appointments will continue to cast doubt on the government’s reform agenda.

