Bushiri Praises Mutharika’s SONA, Calls for Action to Match Vision

Renowned preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has publicly commended President Peter Mutharika for what he described as a “strong and well-articulated” State of the Nation Address (SONA), saying the speech reflected a patriotic commitment to Malawi’s recovery and long-term development.

In a statement released shortly after the address, Bushiri applauded the President’s focus on economic revival, food security, governance, and national development, describing the message as clear, encouraging, and forward-looking. He said the tone of the speech showed leadership that understands the gravity of the country’s challenges and the urgency of rebuilding national confidence.

Bushiri, however, went beyond mere praise. He stressed that for the ambitious plans outlined by the President to bear fruit, they must be supported by consistent implementation, transparency, and inclusive leadership. According to the prophet, vision alone is not enough; it must be matched with action if Malawi is to move forward in any meaningful way. He concluded his message by congratulating the President for what he called a “patriotic heart” for the nation.

The comments come in the wake of President Mutharika’s 2026 SONA, delivered in Parliament, where he presented a comprehensive overview of government priorities. In his address, the President acknowledged the severe economic pressures facing the country, including high inflation, unemployment, and the rising cost of living, and pledged to stabilise the economy through fiscal discipline, increased agricultural productivity, and support for small and medium enterprises.

Mutharika placed strong emphasis on food security, describing agriculture as the backbone of Malawi’s survival and growth. He outlined plans to expand irrigation schemes, improve access to farm inputs, and promote commercial farming as a way of reducing dependence on rain-fed agriculture and emergency food aid. He also spoke about strengthening social protection programmes to cushion vulnerable households from economic shocks.

On governance, the President promised tighter control of public finances, improved service delivery, and renewed efforts to fight corruption. He argued that economic recovery would be impossible without restoring public trust in state institutions and ensuring that resources are used for development rather than lost through mismanagement and theft.

Bushiri’s response mirrors a broader public reaction to the SONA, which has been widely described as ambitious and technically sound, but now faces the real test of execution. Many analysts note that Malawi has heard similar promises in past years, with limited results on the ground. In this context, Bushiri’s call for transparency and implementation resonates with a growing national mood that demands measurable outcomes rather than rhetoric.

While Bushiri is often associated with spiritual commentary, his intervention this time speaks directly to political accountability. His message effectively reinforces a central question hanging over the President’s address: whether the government can translate policy statements into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

For now, Bushiri’s endorsement adds a symbolic layer of support to Mutharika’s agenda. But as both the prophet and the public suggest, the true verdict on the SONA will not come from applause, but from results felt in households, farms, and workplaces across Malawi.

