Vice President Jane Ansah Pledges Full Support for President Mutharika’s Agenda

Vice President Jane Ansah has reaffirmed her full commitment to supporting President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s development agenda, saying the administration is determined to turn policy promises into real improvements in the lives of Malawians.

Ansah made the remarks on Friday after attending the State Opening of Parliament, where President Mutharika delivered the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

She described the address as clear, focused and reassuring, particularly in its assessment of the country’s economic direction.

“The address clearly outlined the progress made in stabilizing our economy and the decisive steps being taken to move Malawi towards recovery and sustainable growth,” said Ansah.

The Vice President said the overall tone and substance of the SONA showed that the government’s development strategy is firmly anchored on people-centered policies.

According to Ansah, the President’s message demonstrated a strong commitment to good governance, fiscal discipline and inclusive development.

“The direction of the address is very clear – it is about placing Malawians at the center of development,” she said.

“The commitment to good governance, fiscal discipline, decentralization, youth and women empowerment, and zero tolerance to corruption sends a strong message that our country is on a transformative path.”

Ansah added that her office will work closely with all government institutions to ensure that the priorities outlined in the address are effectively implemented and monitored.

She said the administration’s focus is not just on policy statements, but on delivering visible and measurable change that ordinary citizens can feel in their daily lives.

