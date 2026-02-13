Arrest Galore: Police Nab Former NEEF Boss Mdyetseni, Irrigation Engineer

As the wave of high-profile arrests continues to sweep across the country, police have arrested former National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) chief executive officer Humphreys Mdyetseni and Anderson Mbozi, an engineer in the Department of Irrigation.

National Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo has confirmed the arrests, saying the two are facing charges linked to abuse of office.

“I can confirm that Mr. Humphrey Austin Mdyetseni from Sangambe Village, T/A Kabudula, (former Chief Executive Officer of the National Economic Empowerment Fund) and Mr. Anderson Mbozi of Chaluma Village, T/A Kalumbu, Lilongwe (an Engineer in the Department of Irrigation) have been arrested. They are being charged with abuse of office. Further details will be provided once the formal charge process is completed,” said Chimtembo.

Chimtembo declined to disclose further details on the circumstances surrounding the arrests, citing ongoing investigations.

Mdyetseni served as NEEF CEO from 2020, following the rebranding of the institution from the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund to its current name.

The arrests come amid growing public pressure for accountability in the management of state institutions, as law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to clamp down on alleged misuse of public resources. Observers say the latest developments signal a tightening net around senior officials suspected of abusing their positions, as the state pushes to demonstrate a tougher stance against corruption and maladministration.

