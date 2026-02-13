Sexual and Reproductive Justice Network Launched

A new Non-Governmental Organisation, the Sexual and Reproductive Justice Network (SEJUN), has been launched to promote inclusivity, dialogue, evidence-based advocacy, community empowerment, and policy influence in Malawi.

SEJUN envisions a vibrant civil society driving sexual and reproductive justice and gender equality as a foundation for inclusive and sustainable national development.

The network comprises 11 members and is guided by core values of solidarity and collaboration, inclusivity and diversity, gender equality and equity, transparency, accountability, respect, and affirmation.

Speaking to the media, Chairperson Mirriam Chilemba said SEJUN aims to ensure that everyone—regardless of gender, age, disability, or social status—has access to accurate information, quality services, and the freedom to make decisions about their own bodies without fear or discrimination.

“We believe that there can be no meaningful development that does not go hand in hand with the full protection and realisation of sexual and reproductive health and rights, grounded on the values of justice, dignity, equality, accountability, and inclusion,” Chilemba explained.

She added that justice means more than rights existing on paper; it requires that people experience these rights in their everyday lives, free from discrimination, fear, or exclusion.

Chilemba highlighted that sexual and reproductive rights are human rights, yet many communities—especially women, girls, young people, and marginalized groups—continue to face barriers that limit their ability to make informed choices about their bodies, health, and futures.

“These barriers are not only medical; they are social, economic, cultural, and structural. They manifest as limited access to services, harmful norms, stigma, discrimination, rigid laws, and inequalities that silence voices and restrict opportunities,” she added.

The chairperson further disclosed that SEJUN represents a shared commitment by organisations, advocates, and communities to amplify voices, strengthen collaboration, and drive meaningful change.

“SEJUN is not simply an institution. It is a platform for solidarity, a catalyst for action, a beacon of hope for those whose rights and needs have too often been overlooked. We are not here to compete; we were born from a recognition that people do not experience injustice in silos,” Chilemba said.

Among the organisations forming the network are the Religious Leaders Network for Choices, Umunthu, Right to Rights, Young Women Network, Nyale, and Mulanje Youth Organisation, among others.

