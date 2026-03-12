Light at the End of the Tunnel: Reserve Bank of Malawi Paints a Cautiously Positive Picture for the Economy

Malawi’s economic outlook may finally be showing a faint but important sign of relief, with the Reserve Bank of Malawi projecting a decline in inflation this year compared to the previous financial year.

Speaking during the Monetary Policy Technical Forum held on Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at Club House in Lilongwe, the Bank’s Director of Financial Markets and Chairperson of the Monetary Policy Technical Committee, Esther Matchado, said improved agricultural output and a more stable food supply are expected to drive the slowdown in inflation.

Matchado disclosed that the central bank has maintained the policy rate at 24 percent, while inflation for the year is projected at 24.8 percent, a notable drop from the 28 percent recorded in the previous financial year. The bank has also projected improved foreign exchange reserves, signalling a gradual stabilisation of the country’s fragile macroeconomic environment.

The decision comes as Malawi begins to experience a slow but steady easing of inflationary pressure, creating space for carefully managed monetary conditions that could stimulate economic recovery without reigniting price instability.

The Bank has also maintained the Lombard Rate at 20 basis points above the Policy Rate, while keeping the Liquidity Reserve Requirement at 10 percent for local currency deposits and 3.75 percent for foreign currency deposits. These measures, according to the central bank, are meant to maintain financial stability while supporting economic activity.

Analysts say lower interest rates could provide much-needed breathing space for households and businesses, making borrowing more affordable for education, housing, and investment. For the private sector, reduced financing costs could encourage companies to expand operations, increase production, and create jobs—an essential step toward rebuilding economic momentum.

Reacting to the development, Economics Association of Malawi Executive Director Dr Esmie Kanyumbu welcomed the decision to set the policy rate at 24 percent, saying it could push commercial banks to gradually lower lending rates and ease pressure on borrowers.

However, Kanyumbu cautioned that the optimism must be tempered with vigilance, warning that global shocks—particularly escalating conflict in the Middle East—could still trigger fresh price increases by disrupting fuel and commodity markets.

Her warning underscores a critical reality: while Malawi may be inching toward economic stability, the country remains highly vulnerable to global developments capable of reversing hard-won gains overnight.

