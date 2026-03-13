The Silent Struggle of Veep Jane Ansah, the Second Citizen: Why the K2bn Request is a Matter of Dignity, Not Luxury
Behind the high-profile title of the First Vice-Presidency lies a stark and unsettling reality for Justice Jane Ansah. While the public often associates such offices with opulence, the current state of the Vice-President’s official welfare is one of localized “austerity” that borders on the undignified.
The recent request for a K2.42 billion additional allocation is not a bid for extravagance; it is a desperate plea to restore the basic functional dignity of the office.
A Nomad in Her Own Capital
Perhaps the most telling sign of the neglect facing the Second Citizen is the fact that Vice-President Ansah is currently unable to live in her official residence. The designated house in Area 12, Lilongwe, has been described in parliamentary clusters as being in a “sorry state.” Having suffered from years of skipped maintenance, the building is now so dilapidated that it is effectively uninhabitable for a stateswoman.
Consequently, the Vice-President has been forced to operate from her personal home in Area 3. While this saves the taxpayer immediate costs, it places an unfair burden on her private life and creates a security nightmare by turning a private residence into a 24-hour hub of state activity.
The Perils of the Road
The situation on the road is equally concerning. The Vice-President’s motorcade—the very fleet meant to ensure her safety and efficiency—is literally falling apart. With vehicles over seven years old, the convoy is plagued by frequent breakdowns.
The most heartbreaking detail revealed by Principal Secretary Eric Yesaya is the lack of a functional motorhome.
In a country where the Vice-President must travel long distances to reach the citizenry, it is “worrisome” and deeply embarrassing to the nation to see the Second Citizen forced to stop at public filling stations or roadside lodges just to refresh. It is a scene that “does not give a good picture about the office” and speaks to a profound lack of respect for the person holding the position.
A Justified Request
The K2.42 billion requested—K820 million for house renovations and K1.6 billion for essential security vehicles and a motorhome—is a necessary correction to years of neglect. Committee chairperson Sylvester Ayuba James, who has seen the “sorry state” of the Area 12 house firsthand, has already signaled that the request is justified.
While the nation grapples with austerity, there is a point where cutting costs begins to erode the very institutions of the state. Expecting the Vice-President to navigate the country in unreliable vehicles and reside in her private home because the state-provided options are crumbling is more than an “austerity measure”—it is a failure to provide the basic tools required for her to serve the Malawian people with the dignity they deserve.