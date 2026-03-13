Kamangila Accuses PAC Chair of Pocketing K65m—But Offers No Evidence as Malondera Fires Back

A social media storm has erupted around the ongoing parliamentary probe into the controversial purchase of the Amaryllis Hotel, after lawyer Alexious Kamangila publicly accused the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Baba Steven K. Malondera, of pocketing K65 million—an allegation he made without providing any evidence.

The accusation surfaced on Facebook, where Kamangila posted a blunt question directed at Malondera: “Baba Steven K Malondera 65 million yayenda bwanji?”—loosely translated as asking how the alleged K65 million had been spent.

The post quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention and triggering a swift response from Malondera, who denied the allegations both in the comments section of Kamangila’s post and on his own Facebook page.

Malondera dismissed the claim as baseless, stressing that the lawyer had not produced any proof to support the serious accusation.

“I have not collected any money be it big or small from anyone in relation to the inquiry and I don’t intend to compromise my integrity and that of Parliament because of money,” Malondera wrote.

The PAC chair insisted that he has been running the inquiry transparently and has encouraged professionals and institutions to freely contribute to the investigation.

According to him, he has even invited experts to assist the committee in scrutinising the controversial transaction, citing calls he made to the Malawi Law Society and NICO Asset Managers when they appeared before the committee.

“I have opened the floor for members to ask questions without gagging anyone,” he said. “I shall not at any point water down the inquiry and everyone involved will appear before the committee at Parliament so that anyone with documentary and conclusive evidence can help us in cleaning our great nation.”

Malondera further emphasised that the parliamentary investigation will continue and that all individuals connected to the transaction will eventually be summoned.

“All the people who are involved shall appear before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament,” he said, adding that the committee will continue updating its programme as more witnesses are identified.

The PAC chair also suggested that attempts to tarnish the committee’s reputation could be coming from individuals unhappy with the direction of the investigation.

“I know momwe tikulondoloza chilungamo adani ndi asinzina m’tole sakukondwa and they will do anything to discredit the committee,” he said. “That will not stop us from remaining focused and delivering our core mandate.”

The committee is currently probing the controversial purchase of the Amaryllis Hotel by the Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF) at a reported cost of about K128 billion—a transaction that has triggered widespread public debate and raised questions about valuation, timing and accountability.

But while Kamangila’s allegation has stirred debate online, he did not provide any documents, records or other evidence to substantiate the claim that Malondera received K65 million.

Despite the social media confrontation, the parliamentary inquiry into the hotel acquisition continues, with PAC expected to summon more witnesses as it works toward compiling its final report.

