Brian Banda Appointed MBC Director General

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has appointed Brian Banda as its new Director General, the corporation’s board has announced.

In a notice issued on 12 March 2026, the board said Banda is expected to report for duties on Monday, 16 March 2026, when he will assume full executive responsibility for the management and strategic direction of the national broadcaster.

According to the board, the appointment is expected to strengthen institutional leadership at the public broadcaster and advance its mandate of delivering credible, professional and public-interest broadcasting services to Malawians.

The board has also encouraged management and members of staff at the corporation to extend their full cooperation and professional support to Banda as he assumes the role.

Chairperson of the MBC Board, Benson M. Tembo, who signed the notice, said the board believes Banda’s appointment marks an important step in strengthening leadership at the corporation and advancing its mission and values.

The announcement comes at a time when the national broadcaster is expected to play a crucial role in informing the public and promoting national development through credible journalism and programming.

However, the appointment comes amid controversy, with reports suggesting the position could be in doubt following questions surrounding Banda’s academic qualifications.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the appointment has reportedly been thrown into uncertainty after Banda allegedly failed to produce education certificates and a detailed Curriculum Vitae required for the position.

Over the weekend, Banda is said to have told some friends and family associates that he may not take up the position, describing the role as politically sensitive and closely connected to government interests.

But other close associates claim the hesitation may stem from his inability to produce the required academic credentials for the post.

Banda is also said to have political backing from Information Minister Shadrick Namalomba, Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Paulos Chisale and Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs Apostle Timothy Khoviwa. Banda is also reported to serve as a voice interpreter for Khoviwa during services at the apostle’s private church.

The development follows Banda’s recent departure from the Times Group where he was a presenter at Times Television.

Social media reports had suggested that Banda resigned over allegations of soliciting corruption, but sources within the media house say corruption was not the reason behind his departure.

Instead, insiders say Banda was asked by management to resign following what was described as a catalogue of professional misconduct and “serious errors of judgment.”

“It has been a mutual understanding to break apart,” said one source within the company.

Banda hosted the talk show Hot Current, which gained popularity in Malawi for its outspoken and often hard-hitting discussions on national issues.

Before joining Times Television, Banda served as press officer to former president Joyce Banda and later worked as spokesperson for President Lazarus Chakwera. In both roles, he eventually left the positions.

It remains unclear whether the appointment will proceed as initially announced or whether further clarification will be provided by the MBC Board.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :