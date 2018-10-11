Activist Simsokwe joins frontline politics: Chakwera welcomes ‘new blood’  in MCP

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday welcomed Karonga-based fearless activist Steven Simsokwe to the rank and file of the party after he has joined frontline politics.
Chakwera welcomes Simsokwe in Mbande area in Karonga north west constituency at a rally which was also graced by different party officials such as the second vice president Harry Mkandawire and deputy secretary general Catherine Gotani Hara.
The MCP president described Simsokwe as a “freedom fighter”, saying he has a big passion to save Malawians from the current socio-economic problems.
“Malawians know this young man as a freedom fighter. It is not common to see such kind of people joining politics especially opposition parties. As MCP we are very happy and we don’t take it for granted,” Chakwera said.
Chakwera then asked the community to vote for Simsokwe as a councillor for Chilanga ward where he won the primaries.
In his remarks, Simsokwe, who leads Karonga Youth Development and Justice grouping , said his decision to join politics particularly MCP is part of his job to deal with regionalism, nepotism and corruption among others.
“ We need clean politicians to lead us. Weare tired oof supporting leaders who are silently killing our future. We need new blood and it is in MCP leadership,” said Simsokwe.
He said MCP is the only hope for Malawians and loved by many.
Karonga north west MCP shadow MP Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo who is the owner of the Inter-line bus company assured Chakwera that the party will win all seats in the area.
Most welcome bwana chipani cha
fuko la Malawi
Cadet wapsa mtima.
Chitungwi bwanji ma cadets kumeneko, simutsekula mmimba chaka chino.
Yeah, otsatira kulowa MCP ndi Mtambo, kenako Kajoloweka ndi Trepance.
Let’s wait and see
You would have been happy if he joined dpp. You would have made a lot of noise. Leave him alone . He has freedom of association. There is nothing in Dpp that people could join for. Only kuba ndalama za a Malawi. Ukagwere uko.
Kodi osakachita report anthu amene akukuberani ndalama zanuzo ku police bwanji ngati muli ndi umboni? Monse munayambira akutibera ndalama akutibera ndalama koma palibe chomwe mwachitapo report, olo kumva kuti chakwera watenga ma file uchitira umboni kuti wakuti wakuti akuba ndalama, wapita nazo ku police? siyani kulira nkhani yoberedwayi tatopa nayo. Inu mwachita kutani kuti nokha nokha mukaberedwe mavoti ndi ndalama? Inetu apa ndimangophera mphongo malinga ndi nkhani yalembedwa apayi, kuchitira umboni kuti ma activist ambiri ndi ma ambassador a MCP.