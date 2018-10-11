Activist Simsokwe joins frontline politics: Chakwera welcomes ‘new blood’  in MCP

October 11, 2018 Tiwonge Kumwenda- Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday welcomed Karonga-based fearless activist Steven Simsokwe to the  rank and file of the party after he has joined frontline politics.

Chakwera welcomes Simsokwe (r) in MCP at a rally in Karonga

Chakwera welcomes Simsokwe in Mbande area in Karonga north west constituency  at a rally which was also graced by different party officials such as the second vice president Harry Mkandawire and deputy secretary general Catherine Gotani Hara.

The MCP president  described Simsokwe as a “freedom fighter”, saying  he has a big passion to save Malawians from the current socio-economic problems.

“Malawians know this young man as a freedom fighter. It is not common to see such kind of people joining politics especially opposition parties. As MCP we are very happy and we don’t take it for granted,”  Chakwera said.

Chakwera then asked the community to vote for Simsokwe as a councillor for Chilanga ward where he won the primaries.

In his remarks, Simsokwe,  who leads Karonga Youth Development and Justice grouping , said his decision to join politics particularly MCP is part of his job to deal with regionalism, nepotism and corruption among others.

“ We need clean politicians to lead us. Weare tired oof supporting leaders who are silently killing our future. We need new blood and it is in MCP leadership,” said  Simsokwe.

He said MCP is the only hope for Malawians and loved by many.

Karonga north west MCP shadow MP Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo who is the owner of the Inter-line bus company assured Chakwera that the party will win all seats in the area.

DJ ZOKOKA
Guest
DJ ZOKOKA

Most welcome bwana chipani cha
fuko la Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
kaka ni dada
Guest
kaka ni dada

Cadet wapsa mtima.
Chitungwi bwanji ma cadets kumeneko, simutsekula mmimba chaka chino.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

Yeah, otsatira kulowa MCP ndi Mtambo, kenako Kajoloweka ndi Trepance.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

Rights reserved

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Awize
Guest
Awize

Let’s wait and see

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mr. Ibu
Guest
Mr. Ibu

You would have been happy if he joined dpp. You would have made a lot of noise. Leave him alone . He has freedom of association. There is nothing in Dpp that people could join for. Only kuba ndalama za a Malawi. Ukagwere uko.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

Kodi osakachita report anthu amene akukuberani ndalama zanuzo ku police bwanji ngati muli ndi umboni? Monse munayambira akutibera ndalama akutibera ndalama koma palibe chomwe mwachitapo report, olo kumva kuti chakwera watenga ma file uchitira umboni kuti wakuti wakuti akuba ndalama, wapita nazo ku police? siyani kulira nkhani yoberedwayi tatopa nayo. Inu mwachita kutani kuti nokha nokha mukaberedwe mavoti ndi ndalama? Inetu apa ndimangophera mphongo malinga ndi nkhani yalembedwa apayi, kuchitira umboni kuti ma activist ambiri ndi ma ambassador a MCP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago

