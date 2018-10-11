Civil, Moyale through to FISD Cup Round of 16

Central Region based side Civil Sporting F.C and Northern Region giants Moyale Barracks are through to the round of 16 of the ongoing 2018-19 FISD Challenge Cup after edging fellow super league opponents Karonga United and TN stars respectively on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the competition.

The Civil Servants beat Karonga 2-0 at the Civo Stadium thanks to Fletcher Bandawe and Chisomo Chilasa for the goals.

Bandawe put the Servants ahead in the 34th minute after the referee awarded them a penalty following a hand ball by a Karonga defender inside the penalty box.

First half ended 1-0 and it was Chilasa who put the game beyond Karonga’s reach when he slotted the ball home midway into the second half to seal his sides victory and book a round of 16 slot.

Civil sporting Team Manager Gabriel Chirwa admitted in an interview with reporter after the match that Karonga indeed gave them a good run for their money.

“It was a very tough game and I thank the boys for putting up a gallant fight. Cup games are always tough and difficult than league games because in cup games, a winner is supposed to emerge at the end of the day” said Chirwa.

He therefore assured all Civil followers that they will put an extra gear to ensure they maintain their good form in the competition.

On his remarks, despite blaming his charges for conceding a silly second goal, Karonga United Coach Christopher Nyambose partly blamed the referee for awarding Civil a ‘dubious’ penalty that gave the Civil Servants a lead in the first half.

Nyambose also attributed the loss to fatigue.

“The referee played a part in our loss by awarding our opponents a penalty because the player never handled the ball but it rather hit him on the face and he was even bleeding. There was also too much fatigue as we had no time to rest since we left Karonga late and we again arrived very late” said Nyambose.

He however thanked his boys for their fighting spirit.

According to Nyambose, their Fisd exit is ‘a blessing in disguise’ as it will help them to fully concentrate on their relegation battle in the league.

At the Kasungu Stadium, promising TNM Super League debutants TN Stars suffered an early exit in the FISD Challenge Cup following a narrow 1-0 defeat in the hands of the Soldiers of Kaning’ina Moyale Barracks.

Dan Sibale scored the lone goal.

Action in the FISD Challenge Cup continues on Thursday with Kamuzu Barracks playing host to Dwangwa United at Civo while Mafco make a date against Tigers FC on Friday at Chitowe Stadium.

