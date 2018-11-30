Activists tell women aspirants to  use social media for campaign

Activists have advised women aspirants in the forthcoming tripartite elections to make of social media platforms for political campaign, saying this works effectively.

Women Lawyers, Research and Advocacy coordinator Beatrice Malunga said social media platforms have proved to be very effective tools for campaign.

“In this digital era, the women can garner votes through the social media,” she said.

Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi is one of the few female members of parliament who use social media platforms, more especially face book, to interact with her constituents and connect with donors for development in her area.

Most women use social media platforms for private use to chat with family members or friends.

Malunga’s sentiments echoes that of 50:50 consultant Wisdom Chimgwede who recently said the women advocacy group might give women aspirants laptops so that they can use them to connect with voters.

Most men aspirants use the social media platforms to campaign for the positions they want to vie for.

