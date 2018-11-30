Rabid fox attacks 3 members of same family  in Dowa

Three people of the same family are receiving treatment at Dowa district hospital after they were attacked by a beast called fox.

Dowa police public relations officer Richard Kaponda said two children were attacked on Tuesday night when they were playing outside their house at night.

“When their step father came out of the house to see what was happening, he saw the beast and as he tried to rescue the children, he was also attacked,” said Kaponda.

He said the girls and their step father sustained injuries in their legs and arms and the children sustained deep cuts in the legs and arms and are still admitted to hospital whilst the step father is out of hospital.

Kaponda said villagers rushed to the scene after hearing the screams and managed to kill the beast which is now at Dowa police awaiting veterinary officers to examine it.

Just last week, a girl in the district was killed by a hyena.

Dowa is close to Nkhotakota Game Reserve.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :