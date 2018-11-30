Tumbuka Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe dies

November 30, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

A Tumbuka Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi  has passed on after a short illness, government has confirmed.

Chikulamayembe: No more

Chikulamayembe passed on on Thursday at MZUZU Central Hospital, according to spokersperson for the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Muhlabase Mughogho.

The chief was among the few prominent and well established rulers in the northern region.

With so much honesty, respect, wisdom and bravery, he consistently made suggestions and contributions geared towards the development of the entire Northern Region.

Unlike other partisan chiefs, Chikulamayembe was calling on traditional leaders to  give equal ground to politicians to campaign freely and let their subjects make an informed choice to vote wisely in 2019 elections.

VVVVVVV
Guest
VVVVVVV

I am deeply suddened by the demise of the Tumbuka chief who never took part in partsan politics like Kyungu of Karonga,Chikulamayembe had no time to travel to Kwacha to appease the blues,Rest well,What a robery kuleka Vindere vakufikapo

12 minutes ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Agogo rest in peace. May the angels receive you in heaven. One of malawi ‘s great son. He called a spade a spade. The worrior sleeps. Go thee well

24 minutes ago
DPP Cadet
Guest
DPP Cadet

Very Sad MHSRIP

38 minutes ago

