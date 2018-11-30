Tumbuka Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe dies

A Tumbuka Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi has passed on after a short illness, government has confirmed.

Chikulamayembe passed on on Thursday at MZUZU Central Hospital, according to spokersperson for the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Muhlabase Mughogho.

The chief was among the few prominent and well established rulers in the northern region.

With so much honesty, respect, wisdom and bravery, he consistently made suggestions and contributions geared towards the development of the entire Northern Region.

Unlike other partisan chiefs, Chikulamayembe was calling on traditional leaders to give equal ground to politicians to campaign freely and let their subjects make an informed choice to vote wisely in 2019 elections.

