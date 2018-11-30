First Lady advises women not to oppress each other

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has advised women in the country to support and promote each other if they are to develop in all aspects of life.

Mutharika gave the advice at Lomola Catholic Primary School ground in Thyolo during a women development meeting where she had a chat with female civil servants, MBC’s Zokonda Amai groups, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and community women from the district.

The First Lady asked women to stop oppressing each other and instead encouraged them to start supporting one another for them to excel in life.

“Women are good at talking bad of each other. That is bad – we need to start loving each other by supporting one another in whatever we do,” Mutharika encouraged.

Mutharika observed that considering that women were in majority in the country, they had potential to change things for their own good and for the good of the nation.

She, therefore, thanked the women for working and supporting the DPP-led government development initiatives.

The First Lady also took advantage of the gathering to advise the women to go for cervical cancer screening which she said was important for the life and health of the women.

“I know most you women here registered for the coming elections, but we can only vote if we are healthy. I advise you to get screened so that you’re assisted accordingly and participate in the elections next year,” she advised.

Speaking during the function, Director of Women for the South, Bertha Nachuma said women and the people of Thyolo had all the reason to vote for Arthur Peter Mutharika considering the numerous development projects realized during his reign.

Nachuma said the DPP-led government has responded swiftly during natural disasters like floods and hunger which people need to appreciate through their vote in the 2019 tripartite elections.

The women development meeting was among others attended by chiefs and Traditional Authorities led by the revered Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

