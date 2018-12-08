Activists want Malawi leader removed as He-for-She Champion

Some civil and women rights activists have ganged up to demand that the UN remove president Peter Mutharika as a He or She champion.

The demand follows Mutharika’s failure to appoint at least 30 percent of women into his 20-member cabinet as demanded by the Republican laws.

Vice chairman of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition Gift Trapence said Mutharika cannot be a He or She champion because he has failed to put more women in decision making positions.

“We hope the UN will listen to our plea,” said Trapence.

In a recent cabinet reshuffle, Mutharika reduced the number of women in his cabinet from four to three, drawing anger from some women groups, including the Women Lawyers Association who petitioned him.

Mutharika is yet to respond to the petition and the association leadership said they are meeting to chart the way forward after the president decided to ignore the president.

The women lawyers’ association also blames the president for giving a deputy cabinet portfolio to Charles Mchacha, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south who has described as prostitutes women who join the United Transformation Movement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :