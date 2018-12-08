UTM steps up SKC security after assassination plot claims

Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima’s UTM party has beefed up security for its leader and some party officials after revelations that they are a target for assassination by the government.

UTM officials have confided in the Nyasa Times that there will now be more party security personnel at rallies and wherever SKC and UTM officials gather to foil any attempt to assassinate them.

“We will also have as many party intelligence officers as possible so that we foil any attempt to assassinate our president or any other official,” said one party official.

Security was tight at Mwanza Community Centre ground where Chilima held a rally on Friday and where he revealed that he is a target of an assassination by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government.

Chilima said he had uncovered a plan by the ruling party to assassinate him and some of his party officials.

“Actually, I have seen one of the assassins at Tsangano. When he saw that I have seen him, he disappeared. Let me warn the Intelligence agents and the Home Security ministry officials that I know that I am their target for assassination but they will not succeed, these are amateurs,” he said.

He told the police at Area 30 in Lilongwe that they should not write him over the matter, saying he will not respond to the letter.

“I have the list of the assassins and I have shared it with my friends so that if anything happens to me, they should know who have done it,” he said.

The UTM leader said he has credible information that the DPP has hired assassins from within Malawi to assassinate him through poison, staged accident or bullet.

“People like John Chilembwe shed their blood for the good of Malawi and I am ready to die for my Malawi. They can kill us and eat our flesh anywhere they want. After all, they are known for killing those with dissenting views,” he said.

Chilima also said he is vying for the presidency in order to stem graft, nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, cronyism, favouritism, plunder of public resources, arrogance and impunity.

Chilima received an outstanding ovation throughout out his speech.

