Civilians kill Malawi army soldier in Dowa

Malawi Police in Dowa are hunting for unknown thugs suspected to have murdered a Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldier based at Mvera’s Support Battalion in the same district.

Dowa police spokesman Richard Mwakayoka identified the deceased as a 37 year old Sydney Njelema, private soldier.

He said the incident occurred on 5th December around 6 pm at Chiwere village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in the same district.

According to him, the law enforcers received the report from a fellow soldier Lieutenant Dafrey Tembo, of the same Battalion.

It is reported that the deceased on that day knocked off from duty at 16:00 hrs and went to drink beer at Chiwere village.

However, he never came back until on 6th December, 2018, when he was found dead on a path leading to the Battalion.

“The scene was visited and hospital postmoterm revealed that the deceased died of severe head injuries secondary to assault caused by a blunt object,” said Mwakayoka.

The deceased hails from Maliwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo in Dedza.

