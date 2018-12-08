Tikonze coalition wants DPP  govt. to account for K5.8 trillion

Newly formed Tikonze Peoples Movement (TPM), an electoral coalition of six opposition parties not represented in Parliament, is asking the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government to account for K5.8 trillion which it has handled since ascending to power four and half years ago.

Mark Katsonga Phiri, member of the TPM said the DPP-led government under president Peter Mutharika has been abusing the money.

“This is the money which came into the public purse through tax payer money or donors but the money has vanished through theft or corruption yet ordinary Malawians are struggling to make ends meet, the cost of living has drastically gone up,” said Katsonga.

Atleast six parties have joined forces to form an electoral alliance ahead of the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections and say they will field one presidential candidate, one parliamentary and local government candidate in each area as well as use same colours.

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) says this means the six parties will have to deregister their previous parties to comply with the new Political Parties Act which came into effect on December 1.

Katsonga, the president of Progressive Peoples Movement (PPM) said the government could have used the K5.8 trillion to build primary schools in each village headman’s area, give people potable drinking water as well as improve electricity generation and distribution among others.

He also said the government could have built the five universities it promised to people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :