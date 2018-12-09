Minister Mussa says govt promotes computer and business studies

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Henry Mussa says government is committed to promoting computer and business studies to achieve effective communication in all sectors of the economy in Malawi.

The minister made the remarks on Friday during National College of Information and Technology (NACIT) graduation ceremony at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Mussa said government is working together with NACIT to integrate information and communication technology (ICT) in all sectors of the economy to facilitate the implementation and achievement of Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS).

“The proper deployment and utilisation of ICT in all sectors will assist to transform Malawi from a predominantly consuming and importing country into a predominantly producing and exporting country,” he said.

He added that to realise this ambitious objective, government started the installation of High Fibre Optic Network to connect all districts in the country.

He pointed out that to manage and utilize this state of the infrastructure, they would need qualified personnel in computer and business studies from various colleges and universities including NACIT.

“Students who are graduating from NACIT are trained in relevant skills to advance the ICT agenda in our country.

“Deployment of infrastructure, which the government is doing, must go hand in hand with capacity development of staff with requisite skills,” Mussa said.

The Principal of NACIT, Matthews Chapuma concurred with the minister, saying ICT profession is very dynamic because it is changing every minute, as such, their programs are reviewed frequently.

“We train our students to solve today’s and tomorrow’s problems,” he pointed out.

NACIT Student Representative, Suzgo Alpha Nkhoma said through technology classes at NACIT, they can develop a code that can change the country and all over the world.

“We are who we are, we are the class of IT specialists and we are challenged to change the world. Indeed, we are going to leave this world better than we found it technologically,” Nkhoma disclosed this in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana).

During the graduation ceremony, 23 students were awarded diplomas, five advanced diplomas and 166 Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degrees in business Information Technology (BIT) from University of Greenwich of United Kingdom (UK).

NACIT was established in 1984 as a government training centre to run short ICT computer courses for especially upgrading government ICT officers. But as demand for ICT grew, NACIT started offering long courses to public and private sectors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :