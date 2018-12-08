Malawi President causes another traffic jam in Lilongwe

Motorists in the capital, Lilongwe on Friday hurled insults and swore at President Peter Mutharika after police closed a road because the head of state was inspecting construction works of a road.

Police closed the road from Lilongwe’s Area 18 round about to Bingu Stadium for over four hours just because the president was “inspecting” it.

This caused a notorious traffic jam on the roads on that part including the one from Area 25 to City Mall, near Mchinji round about which was as well closed.

“This is exactly why we did away with the one party system of government. This is exactly why Kamuzu lost the elections because he took himself as a semi-god,” said one motorist who was waiting impatiently outside his car.

The traffic jam also grossly affected the busy M1 Kamuzu International Airport road.

Most motorists blamed Mutharika and his handlers for being insensitive to people, saying stopping them from doing business for over four hours was uncalled for.

Talking to journalists after the inspection, Mutharika said he was impressed with the progress of the construction works of the road.

The government is exhuming 300 bodies from an old graveyard near the Area 18 round about which was abandoned after subjects of chief Chimutu were relocated to Salima in the 1970s when Lilongwe was being turned into a capital city.

The 300 bodies include that of chief Chimutu himself and the grave yard is being graveled to pave way for a dual carriage road.

