Tuberculosis hits hard Dowa

Health officials in Dowa say they are alarmed that 82 cases of Tuberculosis, sometimes referred to as TB, ia disease caused by an organism called Mycobacterium tuberculosis,have been recorded in Dowa within three months.

The health officials say most of the cases have been detected by TB volunteers who move door to door testing people of TB as way of combating both TB and HIV.

“We need to do something to control the situation which is now going out of hand,” said Dowa district HIV and AIDS desk officer.

Action Aid is funding the three year project to the tune of K80 million.

An official from Action Aid Kondwani Mushali said his organization is satisfied with the progress made in the fight against HIV and AUDS as well as TB in the district.

He said there was need for close collaboration between non governmental organisations and the government in the fight against HIV and AIDS and TB.

