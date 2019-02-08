ADRA Malawi congratulates Michael Usi for being appointed UTM running mate.

February 8, 2019 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times

Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Malawi has sent a congratulatory and good will message to its Ex-Country Executive Director Dr. Michael Usi who resigned to join frontline politics.

Dr Micheal Usi: Vice President nominee

This follows UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima naming his runningmate to be  Usi, director of strategic planning in UTM Party who now becomes the party’s vice-president as per the UTM Party constitution.

“Congratulations Dr. Michael B Usi ( former ADRA Malawi Programs Director ) for being appointed the official presidential running mate of United Transformation Party in the forthcoming Malawi Tripartite elections 2019. God be with you” reads a brief message posted on ADRA website..

Usi holds a doctorate from the University of Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom. He is also widely known by his nickname Manganya, a character in the Tikuferanji series. He is basically an actor and playwright, besides working as a corporate executive.

The position of Usi at ADRA was taken over Hastings Jabulani Lacha.

Blantyre-based political commentator and strategist Humphreys Mvula described Usi as a technocrat with experience in humanitarian work, civil society well educated and with a clean track record in as far as the politics of the country is concerned.

Meanwhile, Chilima appealed for support of UTM presidential ticket , urging Malawians to “allow a new generation to take charge”.

Chilima said the elections offer Malawians “an incomparable once-in-a-generation” opportunity to fix the country and set it going.

He said: “We must pull down the cobwebs of corruption and nepotism and unleash this nation’s true potential.”

