MCP recognizes ‘Nkholokolo’ on condition they campaign for Chakwera presidency

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been forced to recognize those who lost in primary elections on condition that they campaign for party president Lazarus Chakwera as president.

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali has confirmed that there is an agreement with veteran politicians who lost during the chaotic MCP primary elections.

“The independents are still the MCP family and we have agreed that they should campaign for Dr. Lazarus Chakwera as president,” said Munthali.

Some of the veteran MCP politicians who lost during the elections include Vitus Dzoole Mwale, Joseph Njobvuyalema and Nancy Tembo all from the MCP stronghold of central region.

Dedza east aspiring parliamentary candidate Patrick Bandawe is also part of the grouping although he will tussle with Juliana Lunguzi during the parliamentary race on May 21.

