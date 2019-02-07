Govt. buys 12 ambulances for Lilongwe-Blantyre road accidents

Government has bought 12 fully equipped ambulances for road accident victims along the Lilongwe-Blantyrre road.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango has confirmed that the government has bought the emergency ambulances which will give first aid to ever rising road accidents on the M1 road.

“We have trained over 400 medics and 89 paramedics who will be full time on the road to give emergency help to those involved in an accident on the road,” he said.

Malango said some donors have pledged to buy 300 fully equipped ambulances for the other roads after the pilot phase ends in 2027.

He also revealed that those involved in the road accident on the road can just dial 118 and the ambulances which will be placed in strategic places will be on the spot.

The Lilongwe-Blantyre road which is the main road has seen some of the worst road accidents in the country and most of the victims lost their lives before reaching the Kamuzu central hospital, the main referral hospital in central region.

