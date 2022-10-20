Advance tickets sales opened for Sunday’s FDH Bank Cup final between Nyasa Big Bullets against its reserve side 

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has released list of outlets in Blantyre where fans can buy advance tickets for the Sunday’s FDH Bank Cup final between Nyasa Big Bullets against its reserve side at Kamuzu Stadium.

The advance tickets are K1,500 for open stands; K2,500 for MBC Stand; K3,000 for Covered Stand and K6,000 for the VIP.

On Match Day, the open stands will be at K2,000; K3,000 for MBC Stand; K4,000 for Covered Stand and K8,000 for the VIP.

The outlets — open from today, Thursday — are Kamuzu Stadium; and filling stations of Ndirande Energem; Limbe Market Total; Limbe Puma Hardware; Limbe Puma Post Office and Blantyre Speedy’s Total opposite Kios Restaurant.

The match is anticipated to be a cracker as Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve have claimed the scalp of some top sides that include TNM Super League giants Blue Eagles in the semi-finals; Immigration FC in Round of 16 and another top flight league, Tigers FC in Round of 32.

The senior side saw off Mighty Wanderers in style by thrashing their bitter arch rivals 4-0.

The final comes soon after The People’s Team clobbered relegation bound Sable Farming 5-1 in a TNM Super League match played at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday in which striker Babatude Adepoju was in devastating form when he scored 4 of the goals with the other by Thomson Magombo.

Babatude, who was named Man of the Match, now has 16 league goals — overtaking Mighty Wanderers’ Muhammad Sulumba by 2 goals in the race for this league season’s Golden Boot.

The senior side is coached by Zimbabwean Calisto Pasuwa while the reserve side is managed by Enos Chatama, who has produced many talented players who have been promoted into the senior team as well as other TNM Super League sides.

