UGI gives Insurance Lake Conference K2.5m 

United General Insurance (UGI) has given the Insurance Institute of Malawi (IIM) K2.5 million to support their lake conference set for October 20-22 in Mangochi.

Presenting the cheque to IIM on Tuesday, UGI Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Gloria Chikuse said the company values the conference because it offers an opportunity for the insurance staff to deliberate on how they can operate in a dynamic environment.

“We are delighted to be part of this occasion. We are partners and we cannot talk of insurance without the institute where our professional staff are developed. They are the drive that carries the professionalism of the industry and supporting such a cause is an honour to us.”

“This is giving back to what makes UGI. We are living in a dynamic world, we are facing a lot of changes at the moment, we had the Covid-19, the Ukraine-Russia war, the IFRS 17, we have a lot of issues that are happening around us and it is good that the institute can come together and map the way forward in this dynamic environment,” she said.

IMM president, Hastings Kapesa commended UGI for always being among the first companies to partner with them in various initiatives including the gala dinner and insurance sports day they had recently.

“We are a professional body that promotes professionalism, we know UGI you also value professionalism. One way of enhancing and indeed building capacity within the human capital in our ecosystem of the insurance industry is organizing conferences where speakers speak on various topics.

“These conferences cannot materialize without the support as UGI has done. We are therefore grateful for the gesture,” said Kapesa.

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe will grace the conference which is under the theme “A Glance at Insurance in Malawi in the Next Decade”.

Other speakers at the conference include Handsome M’bwana, Patrick Achitabwino, Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka, Lester Chinyang’anya, Alton Rugetho, and Paul Nyirenda.

