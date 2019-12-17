AE empowers women and youth with entrepreneurial skills in Lilongwe

A Christian Non-Governmental Organisation, African Enterprise (AE) has called on youth and women of Mtsiriza and surrounding areas in Lilongwe to use their skills to make a difference in their families and communities.

African Enterprise- Malawi chief executive officer, Cornelius Huwa made the call in Lilongwe during a graduating ceremony of 16 women and 6 young people from Mtsiriza and other areas around Lilongwe after being trained in various entrepreneurial and life skills.

Huwa said it was the aim of his organisation to see beneficiaries of their training programmes using the learned skills to change their lives and their communities in addition to preaching the gospel.

“I urge you to use the skills you have learnt during this programme to advance and give hope to the world that is dying and hopeless.

“We want to see you transforming your communities and inspire more people to run entrepreneurial ventures that better their lives,” Huwa said.

The women and the youth have been trained in tailoring and designing, business management, leadership and evangelism among other skills.

The women, former graduates of the organisation’s tailoring school, were graduating after undergoing refresher courses designed to empower them with new skills in tailoring, while the youth were graduating after year-long missions and skills development internship programmes.

Speaking during the graduation, the guest of honour, former CEO of AE Malawi Stephen Lungu, echoed the sentiments of Huwa, urging the graduates to use the skills they have attained to make a difference in their communities and the country at large.

“As you go back into your communities, make sure you become an entrepreneur with a difference. We want young people and women who are making a difference.

“Use the skills you have gained from this programme as a tool to preach Christ and at the same time serve your community and your country,” Lungu said.

Making her remarks on behalf of all graduates, one of the graduating women, Anne Kachali thanked African Enterprise for empowering them with various skills, saying they have helped them transform their lives and their families.

“The skills we have gained from these trainings empower us and enable us to support and uplift our families.

“These families are also able to contribute to the growth of their community and churches n turn. The news skills we have gained from this refresher course will help us develop our businesses further,” Kachali said.

African Enterprise was established in Malawi in 1986 and runs programmes in community development, leadership training, evangelism, peace and reconciliation and foxfires.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :