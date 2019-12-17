UTM veep gets to know people, ride in minibuses with them

December 17, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

UTM Party  vice president Michael Usi on Monday decided to know and understand pressing issues that affect ordinary Malawians by riding in public transport with them to hear their conversation first hand.

Usi in a minibus
Micheal Usi in the minibus

He abandoned his luxurious vehicle in Blantyre where he took a minibus to Limbe through Kamuzu Highway and back to Blantyre via Chitawira and Nkolonkosa townships.

He spent time listening to their conversation which hinged most on economic problems the people were facing due to the unbearable high cost of living.

The majority of the people highlighted the high cost of staple food, maize and fertilizer.

Others even talked about the landmark presidential election case and hoped it would come to a peaceful conclusion.

After finishing his journey, some women passengers broke into an abrupt song, a Usi tinyamuleni as the UTM veep smiled and said to them, “God bless you all.”

Xxxxx
Guest
Xxxxx

UTM ikufelanji

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Thyolo Thava Boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava Boy

Team UTM mumakwana. People first.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Kangoma
Guest
Kangoma

But there was somebody taking pictures kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
concern citizen
Guest
concern citizen

AAA akungofuna kujambula sewero uyu, atafuna kuva mavuto awanthu bwanji osawafusa anthu akwa Mwachande ku Chirimba.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
mtete
Guest
mtete

Didn’t know campaigning is still on

6 hours ago
6 hours ago