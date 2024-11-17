AFCO Moves to 6th in TNM Super League 2024 After Beating Kamuzu Barracks 2-1; Secures Airtel Top 8 Spot for 2025

MAFCO FC secured a crucial 2-1 victory over fellow military side Kamuzu Barracks today at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe, propelling them from 10th to 6th in the 2024 TNM Super League standings. The win ensures that the Salima-based team will compete in the Airtel Top 8 in 2025, a significant achievement for the club.

The match saw Kamuzu Barracks take the lead in the 21st minute thanks to a goal from Olson Kanjira. Despite maintaining the advantage through halftime, the military side would falter in the second half. MAFCO equalized in the 53rd minute, when Peter Kasonga confidently converted a penalty.

With the game edging toward a draw, MAFCO’s Bernard Chimaimba struck the decisive blow in the 87th minute, securing all three points for his side and pushing them firmly into the top 6 of the league.

The defeat for Kamuzu Barracks dropped them to 8th, leaving them tied on 37 points with Creck Sporting Club (7th) and Karonga United (9th). All three teams now face an anxious wait as the Airtel Top 8 qualification battle intensifies.

Meanwhile, Moyale Barracks, currently in 10th place with 36 points, and Dedza Dynamos (11th with 33 points) also remain in the running for the coveted top 8 spots. These teams will need to finish strong, with only a few games left in the season, to secure their positions.

Top of the Table

At the top of the league, Silver Strikers remain in pole position with 54 points, closely followed by Mighty Wanderers (50 points) and Nyasa Big Bullets (44 points). Mzuzu City Hammers (4th/44 points) and Civil Service United (5th/39 points) round out the top 5, making for a thrilling finish to the 2024 season.

Battle at the Bottom

In the relegation zone, Bangwe All Stars secured a vital 1-0 victory over Civil Service United, thanks to a goal from James Msowoya. The win saw them move seven points clear of the red zone, currently occupied by Chitipa United (14th) and FOMO FC (15th), both stuck on 22 points. Both Chitipa and FOMO still have games in hand, with just four matches left to play.

Bangwe All Stars have three remaining matches and could potentially finish with 36 points if they win them all, enough to ensure their survival in the league.

Baka City and Mighty Tigers Draw

In another fixture, already-relegated Baka City hosted Mighty Tigers at Karinga Stadium, where the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Baka City took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Tambulani Mwale (28th minute penalty) and Edgar Phiri (52nd). However, Kelvin Nyondo scored an own goal in the 68th minute, and Precious Chipungu equalized for Tigers in the 74th minute, leaving both teams sharing the spoils.

Silver Strikers’ George Chikooka Wins Golden Gloves

In individual awards, Silver Strikers goalkeeper George Chikooka has been officially declared the winner of the TNM Super League 2024 Golden Gloves, with six matches still to play. Chikooka’s performances have been a key factor in Silver Strikers’ strong defensive record this season, helping them maintain their position at the top of the table.

Transition to Full E-Ticketing for TNM Super League

In other news, the Super League of Malawi (SULOM), in partnership with sponsors TNM Plc, has announced that from December 1, 2024, all TNM Super League matches will exclusively use 100% electronic ticketing. This move, which has been in the works for several months, marks a significant shift from the hybrid system that has allowed both mobile and cash payments for match entry.

E-ticketing is expected to streamline matchday operations, reduce fraud, and enhance the overall experience for fans, offering more convenient and secure ways to purchase tickets through the TNM Mpamba platform. The e-ticketing system aligns with global trends toward cashless transactions and digital innovation in sports.

SULOM’s marketing and commercialization sub-committee chairperson, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, expressed confidence that the move will transform the game in Malawi, especially as digital payments become increasingly common.

“We are transitioning to 100% mobile payments, which will make the TNM Super League more modern, transparent, and efficient. This is a step forward for both the league and our supporters, who can now purchase tickets at their convenience without the hassle of paper tickets,” Nyirenda said.

TNM’s Mpamba General Manager, Christopher Sukasuka, also emphasized the benefits of the new system, explaining that it will help teams track match revenue more accurately and ensure better financial management for clubs.

Looking Ahead

With the 2024 season heading into its final stretch, the race for top spots in the league and places in the Airtel Top 8 remains tight. MAFCO’s win today has firmly secured their place in next season’s Airtel Top 8, but several teams still have everything to play for in these final weeks.

As the league transitions to full e-ticketing, fans and clubs alike are embracing the future of football in Malawi, where technology and innovation are set to play a key role in shaping the next chapter for the sport.

