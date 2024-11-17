Mulanje Pizza Restaurant Not Closing, But Plans to Diversify with New Locations

There’s no need for fans of Mulanje Pizza to worry about the restaurant closing its doors at Chitakale. The beloved eatery’s owner, Willard Mahata, has responded to growing concerns that the restaurant was planning to shut down following recent media reports that suggested a possible relocation to Blantyre or Limbe.

Mahata clarified that while he is indeed exploring options to expand, he has no intention of closing the Chitakale location, which has been a fixture for locals and tourists alike. Instead, he plans to diversify by opening new branches in larger cities to reach a wider audience.

“I want to assure our valued customers that I am not intending to close the Chitakale restaurant. Rather, I would like to expand the brand into bigger cities like Blantyre and Limbe,” Mahata explained. “Mulanje Pizza is all about quality, using the traditional wood-fired method to create pizzas that are truly unique. We also offer a diverse menu, and our Cultural Museum and Art Gallery add to the overall experience, celebrating Malawi’s rich heritage.”

Plans for Expansion Amid Challenges

The past few years have been challenging for the hospitality sector, especially with the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of Cyclone Freddy, which hurt both domestic and international tourism. In addition, the current economic downturn in Malawi has also affected business operations.

Despite these setbacks, Mulanje Pizza thrived before the pandemic, thanks in part to its loyal customer base from foreign tourists, particularly those from Europe, as well as domestic visitors from across Malawi, including Blantyre, Lilongwe, and even Mzuzu. However, with the slowdown in tourism and rising costs, Mahata is now looking to sustain the business by branching out.

“I’ve been receiving many inquiries from customers who visit Mulanje and often wish there was a location closer to Blantyre or Limbe,” Mahata said. “But the costs of renting space in these cities are prohibitive. That’s why I’m asking well-wishers or potential investors to support us with rental space to establish a new presence in these areas.”

Mahata believes this move will benefit customers who will no longer need to travel far to enjoy the famous Mulanje Pizza. Once customers experience the taste of Mulanje Pizza in Limbe or Blantyre, Mahata hopes they will be encouraged to visit the Chitakale restaurant when in the area, further promoting the Mulanje region as a top tourist destination.

A Rich Cultural Experience

While pizza remains the core offering, Mulanje Pizza is known for its integration of culture into the dining experience. The Cultural Museum and Art Gallery located at the Chitakale site showcases the country’s traditions and offers a valuable educational experience for both local and international tourists. In addition to serving pizza, the museum provides schoolchildren with insights into Malawi’s rich cultural heritage.

Mahata, who has a deep-rooted passion for hospitality, emphasized that he is committed to maintaining the legacy of Mulanje Pizza, even as the business faces tough economic times. “We want to continue sharing the taste of Mulanje Pizza, which I believe is the best in Malawi, with a wider audience,” he added.

The restaurant also prides itself on its unique pizza offerings, including specialty recipes like the Dr. Ben and Dr. Rolland pizzas, named after local doctors who helped develop the recipes. Another fan-favorite is the Che Nyirenda pizza, named after Chimwemwe Nyirenda, the founder of Bon Voyage Club, an initiative that promotes local tourism in Malawi. Mahata paid tribute to Nyirenda for his advocacy for domestic tourism and for his contribution to the restaurant’s success.

Supporting Local Tourism

Mulanje, known for the breathtaking Mulanje Mountain and its beautiful tea plantations, has long been a popular stop for tourists. The annual Porters Race and picturesque scenery attract travelers to the area, and Mulanje Pizza has become an integral part of the tourism experience.

Mahata hopes that by expanding the brand to new locations, the restaurant can attract even more people to the region, while promoting local tourism. The city of Blantyre, in particular, with its proximity to Mulanje, could benefit from a Mulanje Pizza branch, further driving traffic to the district.

“It’s all about creating a brand that people can relate to, wherever they are. Our goal is to have Mulanje Pizza recognized as a Malawian brand that stands for quality, culture, and a true taste of the Warm Heart of Africa,” Mahata concluded.

As plans to expand Mulanje Pizza move forward, Mahata remains focused on honoring the legacy of the business and continuing to serve customers with the best pizza in the region, while simultaneously contributing to the promotion of Malawi’s vibrant culture and tourism sector.

