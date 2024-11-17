UTM party convention in Mzuzu: Security tight as preparations near completion

Security is on high alert as people gather at the Chisanga Complex in Mzuzu for the highly anticipated UTM Party Convention taking place today. With heavy police and private security presence, the entrance to the venue is tightly controlled, with all attendees required to undergo ID verification and security scans before being allowed entry.

The event, which is expected to draw a large crowd, is being organized under the theme “SKC’s Legacy Beyond 2025: Building a Future of Fairness, Equality, and Transformation.” This theme reflects the party’s focus on promoting a future that emphasizes equity and socio-economic transformation under the leadership of Saulos Chilima (commonly referred to as SKC), the current UTM Party leader and Vice President of Malawi.

According to Yasmin Ibrahim, the Head of Protocol for the event, all preparations are nearly complete, and the convention will begin shortly. The high level of security around the venue indicates the importance of the event, with the UTM Party aiming to showcase its vision for the nation in the lead-up to the 2025 elections.

As the crowd gathers in anticipation, there is a palpable sense of excitement, with many party members hopeful that the convention will set the tone for the party’s direction in the coming years. The focus will likely be on SKC’s vision for fairness and equality in governance, especially in a country struggling with inequality, poverty, and economic challenges.

With elections approaching in 2025, the UTM Party’s convention today will be a key event in the political calendar, as it could provide significant insight into Chilima’s plans for his political future and how he intends to position the UTM Party to capture the nation’s vote.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!