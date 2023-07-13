AFIDEP scoops the 2023 UN Population Institutional Award 

The 2023 United Nations (UN) Award has recognized the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) as the best institution for shaping policies and programmes in issues of population and sexual reproductive health in Africa.

According to a statement from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) available to Nyasa Times on Wednesday the institution plays a vital role in shaping policies and programmes that promote sustainable population growth on the continent.

“Their evidence-based approach and collaboration with governments, civil society organizations, and international partners has resulted in impactful programming and positive outcomes in areas such as family planning, maternal health, adolescent sexual and reproductive health, and population dynamics across Africa,” it said.

The statement further said AFIDEP’s work has contributed to improving the lives of individuals and communities and fostered sustainable development, empowering African nations to achieve their demographic and health goals.

In his acceptance, AFIDEP Executive Director also Resident Representative for Malawi, Dr Eliya Msiyaphazi Zulu expressed gratitude for recognizing the institution with the award

“This award reflects our team’s tireless dedication and commitment to advancing evidence-informed solutions to population and sexual reproductive health challenges across Africa,” he said.

The agency has also awarded Her Excellency Madam Angeline Ndayishimiye, the First Lady of Burundi, in the individual category.

Madam Ndayishimiye is a tireless philanthropist and advocate for the rights of women and girls in Burundi, Madam Ndayishimiye has founded organizations including the Good Action Foundation “Umugiraneza”, which works to prevent and treat obstetric fistula, and the association “Femmes Intwari”, which brings together women ex-combatants and the wives of ex-combatants for peace and democracy.

The statement said among the many causes she is deeply committed to championing education for the country’s youth, addressing the causes and consequences of gender-based violence and supporting people facing stigmatized and under-serviced health conditions, such as obstetric fistula.

Madam Ndayishimiye has also developed countless concrete solutions to these challenges, including establishing a psychiatry centre to support survivors of violence and numerous projects that provide information about sexual and reproductive health to marginalized communities across the Republic of Burundi, the statement said.

In May 2023, the statement added that she was elected as the President of the Africa First Ladies’ Peace Mission (AFLPM).

However, each year, the Committee for the United Nations Population Award honours an individual and or institution in recognition of outstanding contributions to population and reproductive health questions and to their solutions.

The Award was established by the General Assembly in 1981.

