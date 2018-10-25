Aford camps of Mwenifumbo, Chihana disagree on convention dates

Alliance for Democracy (Aford), torn by power struggle, is once again on disagreement path over convention dates after the High Court order for another convention to elect new leaders.

Dan Msowoya, spokesperson of the maverick Karonga central Frank Mwenifumbo camp said they had suggested that the convention should take place from December 14 to 15.

“These days are ideal to give us ample time to prepare for the elections. In addition, this is the period when schools will be closed therefore it would be cheaper to accomodate delegates in public schools than book for them in rest houses” he said.

Msowoya said his camp and supporters would be suspicious if the Aford president Enoch Chihana camp rejects the proposal.

The High Court in Lilongwe nullified the May 1 messy and chaotic convention results which saw both Mwenifumbo and Chihana emerging as victors after they organized parallel elections.

Khumbo Mwaungulu, spokesperson for the Chihana camp said the Mwenifumbo camp has no mandate to propose the dates, saying this is the responsibility of the party president.

“The party has a hierarchy and its head is Right Honourable Enoch Chihana. He is the one to make a decision on this matter. Anyone, apart from him, doing so just want to bring in more chaos in the party,” said Mwaungulu.

Mwenifumbo, a trusted former aide to the father of democracy in Malawi,Chakufwa Chihana, said there was need for the Aford leadership to embrace party constitutionalism first before the convention.

“As of now, there are party constitutional gaps. Leaders have thrown away the party constitution to embrace dictatorship…it is sad that the very same people who organized the chaotic convention will be organizing this convention, we need neutral bodies like Public Affairs Committee to organize this convention,” he said.

He suggested that both Chihana and him should sit down to identify electoral colleges which will participate in the elections to avoid chaos.

“I have been perceived as a sell out, as a person who want to sell Aford to the DPP (ruling Democratic Progressive Party) this is not true, this is just a total lie,” he said.

He said the leadership wrangles have had a toll on Aford, saying there have been serious massive defections of party supporters to other parties across the country.

