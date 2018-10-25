Worker strike at Malawi College of Health Sciences

Malawi College of Health Sciences have gone on strike in Lilongwe and Blantyre to force government pay pension arrears to pension fund managers.

Some staff said the government has not been remitting deducted pension money to pension fund managers since 2015, making it impossible for those who retire to get pension benefits.

Staff at Malawi College of Health Sciences is on group life pension cover which means they contribute to their pension every month.

“We want these issues to be addressed before parliament meets, before our grievances to be heard before the seating of parliament,” said one of the staff.

A letter dated October 9 2018 which is signed by Workers Welfare Committee chairperson Hellen Mwafulirwa, accused the management of failing to remit pension to Nico Company by September 30, put members of staff on group life cover from July 2018, and for its laxity in ensuring that their proposed salary structure and conditions of services are discussed at all levels.

Mwafulirwa said they workers have lost trust in the management because they have not been vigilant to take the matter before relevant stakeholders before budget review sessions.

The staff in both Lilongwe and Blantyre campuses are just staying idle, closed the cafeteria and students are not attending classes.

There was no immediate comment from management or government.

Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson, Joshua Malango said while the matter is under statutory corporations, the ministry are interested in having the college operating normally.

