Malawi College of Health Sciences students petition management

Malawi College of Health Sciences students have petitioned management to swiftly attend to grievances by staff on pension and other issues, saying the strike is negatively impacting on the students.

The students delivered the petition to management in Lilongwe and Blantyre on Wednesday after the staff went on industrial action to force management pay pension arrears to pension fund managers.

The college had been deducting the staff every month on pension contributions but had not been remitting to pension fund managers since 2015.

One of the students said the students are to sit for their examination in a month time.

“We are remaining with just a month before we sit for our examinations. This strike will therefore negatively affect us as you can see, the cafeteria is closed, cooks are not working, the library is closed,” she said.

Officials from management team were not available for comment.

