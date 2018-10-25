IG sets up inquiry into police custody sexual assualt on minor

Malawi Police nInspector General Rodney Jose has said he has set up a special inquiry to look into circumstances that led to the rape of a 14-year-old girl in police custody in Dowa.

The inquiry comes after the police intimidated, harassed and bullied the family of the girl to withdraw her claim that she was raped by a police officer at Chisepo police unit in Dowa when she was remanded overnight for picking a fight with her friend at school.

Police public relations officer at police headquarters James Kadadzera said the inquiry comprises of senior police officers, Malawi Human Rights Commission representative and a representative from the Law Society of Malawi.

“This shows that the IG is committed to see justice in this matter. He was saddened to learn that the girl was raped in police custody. This is why he wants the inquiry to find out whether she was raped by a police officer or another suspect,” said Kadadzera.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs Cecelia Chazama has said the police would not tolerate rogue officers, saying if it is true that a police officer raped the girl, he would face the law.

“I am following this issue with keen interest just as I am following the issues in Kasungu (where police officers harassed a district nursing officer after beating her son to unconsciousness) and in Mzuzu (where police harassed children because their suspect father was not available),” she said.

She said the police would not shield any officer who contravenes the law, saying police officers work within the parameters of the law of the land.

