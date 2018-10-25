Two receive K1 million each from Airtel Malawi in Bandulo-Bandulo Promo

Airtel Malawi presented K1 million cheques to two winners , Mayamiko Mandula and Veronica Kumwima in the Bandulo-Bandulo promotion on Wednesday in Liwonde and Zomba respectively.

Both winners could not contain their excitement after getting the cheques.

Mandula, who works with Valley Logistics as a train driver said at first when he got the news he could not believe it.

“I have run out of words and l thank God because l did not expect to win such an amount after buying a K70 bundle,” he told reporters.

Mandula said that he will use part of the money in buying a plot.

Another winner, Veronica Kumwima, 68 years of age expressed gratitude and thanked Airtel for introducing the promotion saying it will change many lives.

Shesaid least expected to win in the competition as she was not aware about anything concerning the competition saying buying SMS bundles was her usual business.

“I am very happy that I have won in this competition, honestly speaking I knew nothing about this competition, as per tradition I always buy whatssap bundles just to communicate with relatives until on Monday when I got a good news from Airtel”, she said

In his remarks, after presenting the cheques, – Airtel Zonal Business Manager for the South Leslie Tsilizani, said the aim of the competition is to reward loyal customers as well as encourage those who don’t purchase bundles to take advantage of the competition to do, saying the bundles are affordable and convenient.

Tsilizani said since the competition commenced on August 15 they have received an overwhelming response from their customers and that they are very excited as Airtel to award the customers who use their services.

He assured Airtel customers of fairness and transparency in the competition, stating that the 28 K1 million winners will come from across all the districts in the country.

The competition will run until December 5. A total of 2029 winners with one lucky customer walking away with a grand prize of K10 million.

Every week of the draw, two lucky winners will be walking away with K1 million each that by the end of the 14 weeks of the promotion, 28 millionaires would have been made.”

Over I, 000 people will also walk away with K10, 000 each and 1000 4G MIFI routers are up for grabs.

