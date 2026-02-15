AFORD Fields Candidates in Two Areas Only, Backs DPP Ahead of March 17 By-Elections

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has announced that it will field candidates in only two areas during the forthcoming March 17, 2026 by-elections, in a move aimed at strengthening the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and consolidating the Blue Alliance’s political dominance.

AFORD’s National Director of Political Affairs, Ernest Kondowe, confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online on Monday, saying the party will contest in Rumphi Central Constituency and Luwinga North Ward in Mzuzu City. He said AFORD will deliberately avoid fielding candidates in all other by-election areas to avoid splitting votes within the alliance.

“AFORD will not field candidates in other areas and will instead provide technical and material support to the DPP as a sign of solidarity with President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s transformation agenda,” said Kondowe.

Kondowe further revealed that AFORD President, who is also the country’s Second Vice President, Enock Kanzingeni Chihana, will personally join the campaign trail to mobilise support for all DPP candidates once the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officially launches the campaign period.

He said the decision was made by AFORD’s National Executive Committee (NEC) as part of a broader strategy to maintain unity within the Blue Alliance and ensure coordinated campaigning on the ground.

“This is about working together as partners. We want a synchronized campaign that gives all alliance parties enough space to operate while supporting each other for a clean sweep,” Kondowe added.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission, the by-elections will be held in five parliamentary constituencies—Rumphi Central, Dedza Mtakataka, Blantyre West, Nkhotakota Liwaladzi—and in nine local government wards across the country.

Political analysts say AFORD’s move signals a deepening of cooperation within the Blue Alliance and reflects a tactical approach aimed at maximising electoral success by avoiding internal competition, particularly in politically sensitive constituencies.

The strategy is also seen as a major boost for the DPP, as AFORD’s grassroots structures in the Northern Region and parts of Mzuzu are expected to mobilise votes in favour of alliance candidates, strengthening President Mutharika’s position ahead of the 2026 general election cycle.

