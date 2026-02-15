ANALYSIS | Chakwera’s Problem Is Not Politics — It Is Leadership

If Lazarus Chakwera wants to run for president again, he must first confront a simple and uncomfortable truth: Malawi does not suffer from a lack of ideas, policies, or speeches. It suffers from a lack of decisive leadership. And Chakwera has proven, beyond reasonable doubt, that he does not possess it.

Leadership is not about poetry, sermons, or carefully crafted moral statements. Leadership is about speed, courage, and consequences. It is about making hard decisions, hiring and firing without fear, intervening when systems fail, and acting before crises turn into disasters. On all these counts, Chakwera has failed spectacularly.

Look at his style of leadership. Everything is slow. Decisions drag. Problems linger. Scandals explode and he responds with committees, prayers, and speeches. He governs without urgency. He treats national emergencies like academic debates. While corruption metastasizes, the economy deteriorates, and institutions rot, he remains distant — calm, reflective, and passive, as if Malawi is a classroom, not a burning house.

Even his public communication reflects this paralysis. Long speeches. Flowery language. Moral storytelling. But no action. No timelines. No accountability. No consequences. Just words. In a country that needs rapid economic intervention, firm control of public institutions, and ruthless efficiency, Chakwera offers philosophy instead of power.

And that is his real problem: he enjoys the office more than the responsibility. He occupies the chair but avoids the fight. He prefers to look presidential rather than act presidential. He mistakes restraint for wisdom, silence for maturity, and patience for strategy — while the nation bleeds.

Leadership is not about being nice. It is about being effective. It is about knowing when to comfort and when to confront. When to consult and when to command. Chakwera is uncomfortable with confrontation. He avoids conflict. He fears backlash. He governs as if he is still a church leader seeking consensus, not a head of state tasked with enforcing discipline in a failing system.

Malawi today does not need a philosopher-in-chief. It needs a commander.

That is why many Malawians now compare him unfavorably with Arthur Peter Mutharika — not because Mutharika was perfect, but because he acted. He made decisions. He imposed authority. He took political risks. He understood that leadership is not about being loved; it is about being feared by incompetence and respected by results.

Chakwera governs as if time is infinite. Malawi does not have that luxury.

The tragedy is this: Chakwera is not corrupt in spirit. He is not malicious. He is simply structurally unsuited for crisis leadership. His temperament is wrong for the moment Malawi is in. His style is wrong for the urgency the country demands.

And unless he radically transforms from a cautious moralist into a decisive executive — something his entire record suggests he cannot — then his problem is not political.

It is fundamental.

Malawi does not need another five years of speeches.

It needs action.

