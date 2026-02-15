Option for President Mutharika: Protect Malawi’s Interests Against the FMB Payout

On 14 February 2026, I followed the Security Conference in Munich, Germany, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke. His remarks struck a chord with Malawi’s current crisis: the court-ordered payout to a foreign investor who first broke our laws and harmed our economy.

The order comes because the Government skipped procedural steps when revoking the investor’s license. Rubio warned that prioritizing international trade over national interests is a dangerous mistake. Nations that protect their economic sovereignty prosper; those that blindly follow global rules often suffer.

Rubio’s point is clear: national interest must come first. Trade and commerce are tools for prosperity, but they must never override sovereignty, citizen welfare, and economic security.

History shows that mercantilism—a system where powerful nations exploited trade to benefit themselves—still influences global trade today. African states, including Malawi, struggle to control their resources while foreign actors maximize gains for themselves. Democracy and global trade rules are important, but they should not force Malawi to reward investors who break our laws.

So, what can the President do? Malawi’s Constitution makes clear that all state power comes from the people and must serve their interests. Revoking the investor’s license was lawful and aimed at protecting Malawians.

If paying the millions now would hurt our economy, the President has the constitutional authority to delay payment, citing economic constraints, and focus on stabilizing the economy first. Payment should only happen when resources allow. Protecting Malawi’s economy is the priority—everything else comes second.

