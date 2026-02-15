Atupele Muluzi Slams SONA: “Stabilisation Is Not Recovery, Malawians Can’t Live on Maize Alone”

UDF President Atupele Muluzi has delivered a scathing critique of President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s latest State of the Nation Address (SONA), dismissing it as fiction and warning that Malawi remains mired in structural economic decay.

In a detailed press statement issued from UDF headquarters, Muluzi argued that the government is confusing short-term relief with genuine economic recovery. While the recent reduction in maize prices may offer a momentary glimmer of hope, he said it masks a deeper, more pervasive crisis. “Malawians cannot live on maize alone,” Muluzi declared, pointing to persistent foreign exchange shortages, punishing transport costs, and a chronic jobs crisis that continues to rob young people of their future.

Government as the Barrier

Muluzi laid the blame squarely on the state, arguing that government policies are actively strangling the private sector—the engine of job creation. “Government does not create jobs—business does,” he asserted. He cited excessive taxation, costly regulatory delays, and unreliable forex access that leave importers and manufacturers unable to operate at full capacity. Until the government stops being an obstacle, Muluzi warned, Malawi will remain trapped in stagnation.

Structural Decay, Not Temporary Fixes

According to the UDF leader, the root of Malawi’s woes lies in a consumption-driven economic model. “We import far more than we produce and export,” Muluzi said, noting that this imbalance drives recurring forex shortages, a weak kwacha, and soaring living costs. He framed this as a failure of vision, contrasting it with the UDF’s Business First – A Path to Prosperity agenda, which prioritises domestic wealth creation over dependency.

Agriculture Must Become a Business, Not a Handout

Muluzi also singled out government agriculture policies, accusing the administration of keeping farmers trapped in poverty. He called for a shift from emergency food interventions to a productive, market-driven agriculture sector. This includes functioning irrigation systems, access to profitable export markets, and the cultivation of high-value cash crops. “Agriculture must generate forex and jobs, not just seasonal relief,” he emphasized.

Youth Left Behind

The President’s SONA, Muluzi contended, failed to address the “alarming” youth unemployment crisis. While economic projections may look positive on paper, millions of young Malawians see no recovery in their daily lives. Muluzi reiterated that only a private-sector-led economic boom, as outlined in the UDF’s Business First plan, can provide the jobs needed to give young people a stake in the country’s future.

Forex Crunch: A Suffocating Chokehold

Foreign exchange scarcity, he said, is not a minor inconvenience but a deadly chokehold on Malawi’s productive sectors. Until the country transitions from consuming imported goods to producing for export, the kwacha will remain under pressure and businesses will continue to operate below capacity.

Demanding Transparency on CDF

Muluzi questioned the massive increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) announced in the SONA, urging the government to ensure “iron-clad transparency” in spending. He warned that vague assurances will not suffice; Malawians expect accountability for every kwacha.

The Daily Reality vs. Polished Policy

Shifting focus from macroeconomic figures to household realities, Muluzi painted a grim picture: high transport costs, inconsistent public healthcare, and pay slips that fail to cover basic needs. He insisted that until citizens feel real improvement in their daily lives, talk of recovery remains myth.

A Path to Production-Led Prosperity

Muluzi concluded by laying out the UDF’s vision: transform Malawi from a consuming nation into a producing powerhouse. This includes promoting value addition, agro-processing, manufactured exports, and trade, creating a self-sustaining economy that generates wealth and jobs.

“The government must abandon political spin and confront our economic weaknesses with honesty,” Muluzi said. “Malawi can recover—but only if we face the truth, confront structural failures, and commit to disciplined economic management.”

The UDF leader positioned his party as the voice of reality and pragmatism, offering solutions grounded in production, trade, and wealth creation—rather than temporary band-aids.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :