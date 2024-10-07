AFORD leader Chihana says cultural festivals are critical tools for uniting Malawi

President of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana, has described cultural festivals as critical tools for promoting unity, peace and harmony among Malawians.

Chihana was one of the leaders of the opposition political parties who were invited to attend the annual Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Cultural Festival barely a day after attending another cultural event – Gonapamhanya – in Rumphi a day earlier.

Speaking in an interview on Monday morning, Chihana said his appearance at the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe cultural ceremony in Mulanje on 6th October 2024 underscores AFORD’s commitment to promoting peace, unity, and cultural understanding.

He said the event at Chonde Cultural Village provided a fitting platform for AFORD leaders to demonstrate their commitment to inclusive leadership.

“By attending this event, the AFORD President reinforced the party’s resolve to bridge cultural divides and foster national unity,” said Chihana, adding that the gesture echoes the reconciliatory spirit of former President Peter Mutharika, who famously extended an olive branch to his then-rival Comrade Timothy Mtambo.

“Such acts of unity and forgiveness pave the way for a more harmonious and inclusive political landscape. And as Malawi continues on its path towards peace and prosperity, moments like these remind us of the power of unity and cultural exchange. Let us all promote peace and unity regardless of our political differences and ethnicity backgrounds. For in unity, there is power,” said Chihana.

The AFORD president’s presence alongside his spouse, Madame Tadala Chihana and the party’s vice president, Comrade Timothy Mtambo, highlighted the party’s dedication to representative leadership and cultural exchange.

