AFORD NEC divided at convention, some chased out

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), which was supposed to hold its convention on Tuesday, May 1, had its National Executive Committee to resolve way forward following disagreements on delegates that were supposed to participate in the voting process.

The convention, which the High Court in Lilongwe ordered that it should take place on May 1, was marred by unprecedented stops and discussions over a number of issues.

At least the two warring camps, Mwenifumbo’s and Chihana’s, met over six times.

One meeting between Chihana, the present leader, and presidential aspirant, Frank Mwenifumbo, took over twenty minutes in the convention hall in the presence of the delegates.

After the meeting, Tanilani Chipeta, the chairman of the organizing committee for the convention announced that there would be a NEC meeting to map way forward.

There was tight security by private security detail hired by both camps.

AFORD, chairman of elections and campaign committee was chased out of the NEC meeting despite being a bonafide member by an emotional Chihana. Two other women were also kicked out.

Msowoya, AFORD long time serving publicist furiously walked out of the convention hall.

But in an interview, AFORD publicist, Khumbo Mwaungulu, blamed the “confusion” on Mwenifumbo.

“He does not wish the party well,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mwenifumbo told Nyasa Times earlier that he was a peace-loving Malawian who wanted to save AFORD from impunity.

“I want to make AFORD better again,” he said.

His supporters, thousands, chanted “zisinthe! Zisinthe! [we want change! We want change!” each time he waved at them.

