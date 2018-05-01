I want AFORD to be a voice of conscience not this rubbish — Msowoya

Long time Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) publicist, Dan Msowoya, has said there is so much “rubbish” in the party, and that it is his wish that sanity is brought back.

Msowoya, who expressed interest to contest for the post of secretary general at the party’s indaba which was marred by controversy, said he knows the way AFORD operates and that would be the best person to rebuild it.

“This party is a strong party. What it needs is simply restoration. I know the structures, and I’m the best person for the post,” said Msowoya.

He added: “We must do away with debauchery in AFORD. This is a party that must be a voice of conscience. This is a party that is the real hope for democratic Malawi.”

Msowoya’s rival for the post would be Christopher Ritchie, the present secretary general.

According to Msowoya, it is Frank Mwenifumbo not incumbent leader, Enoch Chihana, that can turn AFORD around.

“He [Mwenifumbo] is a flexible man, and accommodative of radical ideas that can be of great help to the party,” said Msowoya.

He said in Mwenifumbo there was a candidate who has the interests of the party first.

AFORD, the first democratic party in Malawi that challenged President Kamuzu Banda’s totalitarianism regime in 1993, was supposed to hold its convention on Tuesday, May 1.

But the convention was marred by controversy over who were the right delegates and not.

By 18:45, the National Executive Committee (NEC) was still brainstorming on way forward.

