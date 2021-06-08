AFORD Queens cheer Paul Banda

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Queens, led by Tadala Chihana, wife to party leader Enock Chihana Sunday cheered Paul Banda at Andiamo in Balaka district.

During the visit, AFORD Queens donated cash amounting to K250,000.00, which among others, will cater for hospital bills and transport costs to Mwayiwathu Hospital.

Sir Paul Banda, a renowned musician, is sick and is in need of support.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Chihana said they decided to organise the trip as concerned citizens to provide some support to the legendary musician.

“History of music in Malawi cannot be told without mentioning the name of Sir Paul Banda. So, we wanted to be part of the process with him. We will continue to work with the family since this was an emergency trip,” she said.

“We are planning to put more money together by the end of next week. We have donated K250,000 for next week’s trip to Mwaiwathu because we understand that he pays not less than K100,000 per trip where they go twice weekly,” said Mrs Chihana.

Chihana appealed to well-wishers to come forward with little things they could manage by sending it through relevant platforms put in place to save the life of the gospel legend.

Banda expressed gratitude, saying the money would make a huge difference in paying hospital bills and transport costs.

On his condition, he said there was a good progress unlike previously where he was unable to eat due to loss of appetite.

Banda said, “I am very grateful to Malawians for being supportive, since I started dialysis treatment, I noted some changes with a lot of appetite. I am now able to eat and I cannot vomit anymore.

“Barely three sessions brought some big changes in my life. So, I really need more help so that I should not get stuck somewhere,” he disclosed.

