State House deny President Chakwera’s salary increase

State House press secretary Brian Banda has denied reports that President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has secretly given himself a 40 percent salary increase in the midst of a pandemic following social media reports.

Banda made the remarks on yesterday during the State House media briefing saying the President’s salary is implemented by Treasury.

“The President does not have powers to raise his salary and neither does State House. The President is a servant of Malawians. This is a lie and State House doesn’t respond to lies.

“The President has said from the beginning that he is a servant leader. He wants to serve Malawians and not vice versa,” Banda pointed out.

Speaking during late Kamuzu Banda’s memorial on May 14, 2021 at the Kamuzu Mausoleum in Lilongwe, Chakwera appealed to Malawians to let him be their servant and not their boss.

