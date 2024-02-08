AFORD revamping its grip in the north: Wins back Rev Maurice Munthali from MCP

February 8, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Former Malawi Congress Party Publicity Secretary and Presidential Advisor on Peace and Reconciliation Reverend Maurice Munthali has rejoined  the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) party.

Chihana and Munthali at an event in Mzuzu

Munthali  resigned from his roles in MCP in March last year citing failure by  the Tonse Alliance  to deliver on its campaign promises.

Announcing his return to AFORD at a political rally at Mwazisi in Rumphi, Munthali says he sees AFORD’s President Enoch Chihana as the only potential candidate to lead this country.

Munthali says his rejoining of the party is to respect what local leaders from the district have asked him to and also after being shocked with what he saw in Tonse government.

