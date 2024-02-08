Malawi First Lady and former Liberia VP calls for partnerships in health sector

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has underscored the need for partnerships in health sector to fully provide for the competing social needs in the country.

Madam Chakwera accompanied by former Vice President of Liberia Jewel Taylor made the remarks on Thursday during the donation of various medical equipment and supplies at Kabudula Community Hospital in Lilongwe.

She said the task to provide health care in the country’s hospitals is huge and always challenged by emerging issues.

Madam Chakwera said through her charity organization “Our Future Foundation” have tirelessly worked to see that health facilities are helped as much as possible with medical equipment needs

“We would like to see that people including expecting mothers and children of this catchment area as any other catchment areas in the country come to seek help from health facilities where quality health services are guaranteed to be available,” she said .

Chakwera said: “This donation is also meant as a contribution towards the attainment of Malawi’s Vision of 2063 enabler number five, which is about human capital development through improvement of good health and well-being in Malawi.”

The donation of medical equipment include 10 hi-tech hospital beds, blankets, BP machines, plastic pales among others.

