Don’t dare sit on DPP front row benches, DPP warns Nankhumwa ahead of Friday’s SONA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has vehemently warned Mulanje Central lawmaker Kondwani Nankhumwa, whom Speaker of Parliament recognised as Leader of Opposition during yesterday’s Business Committee meeting, never to dare sit in the front row of DPP benches tomorrow when President Lazarus Chakwera opens the Budget Meeting of Parliament.

DPP Spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba has told Times 360 Malawi that Nankhumwa is not a member of the DPP and therefore cannot lead the DPP.

According to Namalomba, if the Speaker wants to continue recognising Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition, she can allocate him a sit on other benches but not in front of DPP lawmakers.

Traditionally, Leader of the House sits on the third seat in the front row, directly opposite his government counterpart, the Leader of the House.

If the DPP’s wishes are granted, it would be the first time to have a Leader of Opposition leading from the independent benches or from the back.

“For the sake of peace and decorum, he should not dare to sit on our benches. He is not a member of the DPP,” Namalomba said.

